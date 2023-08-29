Orange Beach business owners preparing as hurricane season picks up

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News viewing area is just now getting into the peak of hurricane season.

Although Idalia won’t impact us, it’s a good reminder that we have a long way to go.

Idalia could become major hurricane

Some business owners are getting ahead and preparing.

Christina Kourt is a manager at The Flying Harpoon on Perdido Beach Boulevard.

She says their Gulf Shores location is closed now after the roof was torn off in a hurricane a few years ago.

Kourt says they haven’t seen nearly that amount of devastation at the location in Orange Beach, but with them being so close to the water they don’t take any chances.

She says anytime they see bad weather coming they bring in the outside furniture and tie down as much as they can.

The worst they’ve seen at that location over the years has only been minor flooding.

Kourt says the most important thing to her is making sure her employees can return home and she will shut down if she needs to.

”Well our number one concern is always our employees,” Kourt said. “So if there is a bad storm coming through we just tell them to stay home, whether it’s a hurricane or not a hurricane. Sometimes our parking lot will flood but that’s about the worst that we get here we don’t really see storm surge or anything.”

Next month marks the three-year anniversary of slow-moving hurricane Sally, which made landfall in Gulf Shores.

