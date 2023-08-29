Advertise With Us
Hire One

Orange Beach business owners preparing as hurricane season picks up

Although Idalia won’t impact us, it’s a good reminder that we have a long way to go.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News viewing area is just now getting into the peak of hurricane season.

Although Idalia won’t impact us, it’s a good reminder that we have a long way to go.

Idalia could become major hurricane

Some business owners are getting ahead and preparing.

Christina Kourt is a manager at The Flying Harpoon on Perdido Beach Boulevard.

She says their Gulf Shores location is closed now after the roof was torn off in a hurricane a few years ago.

Kourt says they haven’t seen nearly that amount of devastation at the location in Orange Beach, but with them being so close to the water they don’t take any chances.

She says anytime they see bad weather coming they bring in the outside furniture and tie down as much as they can.

The worst they’ve seen at that location over the years has only been minor flooding.

Kourt says the most important thing to her is making sure her employees can return home and she will shut down if she needs to.

”Well our number one concern is always our employees,” Kourt said. “So if there is a bad storm coming through we just tell them to stay home, whether it’s a hurricane or not a hurricane. Sometimes our parking lot will flood but that’s about the worst that we get here we don’t really see storm surge or anything.”

Next month marks the three-year anniversary of slow-moving hurricane Sally, which made landfall in Gulf Shores.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

Stolen car crashes into Crestview business, starts fire, authorities say
Stolen car crashes into Crestview business, starts fire, authorities say
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Orange Beach business owner monitoring storm
Orange Beach business owner monitoring storm
Beach umbrella impales woman's leg
Beach umbrella impales woman’s leg in Orange Beach