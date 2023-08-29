Advertise With Us
Hire One

Pathway Church: SHE IS Women’s Conference

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This event is an inspirational evening for all ladies. Join Pathway for food, fun, fellowship, and worship! Doors open at 5 PM

Special Guest: Kristin Kerley

Voted mom of the year by her husband, Jonathan, and her 6 homeschooled children, Kristin Kerley has beat cancer, coaches her kids’ robotics team, and manages to find godly lessons in the mundane everyday experiences we all face. Visit this link to get tickets.

Facebook Event Page https://www.facebook.com/events/1270365083592349

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia moving slowly, still expected to strengthen in the coming days

Latest News

Coastal Makers Art Studio
Coastal Makers Art Studio hosting upcoming fall events
Jenn's cookie dough dip
College Football Gameday Treats: Cookie dough dip
The best post-Labor Day beach
Fall Travel Destinations: Myrtle Beach
Dale’s Seasoning: Joe’s Smash Burgers
Joe's Smash Burgers
Dale’s Seasoning: Joe’s Smash Burgers