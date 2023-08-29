Recipe: Stuffed Hatch Chile Peppers

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

Serves 4

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

· 1 pound Rouses fresh Hatch Chile Sausage

· 1 medium egg, beaten

· ½ cup Rouses Italian Bread Crumbs

· 8 hatch chile peppers, tops and seeds removed

PROCEDURE:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Combine green onion sausage, egg and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Mix completely.

3. Stuff hatch chile peppers with stuffing mixture. Place peppers on greased cookie sheet and bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.