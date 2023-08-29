Recipe: Stuffed Hatch Chile Peppers
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
Serves 4
SUPPLIES NEEDED:
· 1 pound Rouses fresh Hatch Chile Sausage
· 1 medium egg, beaten
· ½ cup Rouses Italian Bread Crumbs
· 8 hatch chile peppers, tops and seeds removed
PROCEDURE:
1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.
2. Combine green onion sausage, egg and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Mix completely.
3. Stuff hatch chile peppers with stuffing mixture. Place peppers on greased cookie sheet and bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.
ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:
