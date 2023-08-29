Advertise With Us
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos trading for Saints kicker Wil Lutz

New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL preseason football game against the...
New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) before an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sean Payton is looking to reunite with Saints kicker Wil Lutz, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly in talks to trade for Lutz.

The move would give rookie Blake Grupe the starting job in New Orleans.

New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) is seen after an NFL preseason football game...
New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) is seen after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)

On “cut down day” the Saints made several other roster moves.

The team parted ways with two cornerbacks; Bradley Roby and Troy Pride Jr., linebacker Jaylon Smith, wide receiver Kawaan Baker, and tackle/guard Lewis Kidd.

