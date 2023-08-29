To stay or go? Floridians making the decision hours ahead of Idalia’s landfall

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Business owners and people who live near the Big Bend, Florida area are preparing now, ahead of Idalia’s landfall. Idalia is expected to become a hurricane.

But to ride it out or get out, is a decision many are still toying with.

“When you’re pregnant and you have a toddler, it’s really not easy to uproot them,” Kara Holton said.

At eight months pregnant, Holton, and her family have a lot to weigh when making their decision.

Holton said, “We have our hurricane kits, we have everything packed in case we do get that evacuation order. Full gas tanks.”

Holton lives in Ruskin, Fla. That’s about 40 minutes south of Tampa.

She said her husband will put up hurricane shutters and they will make their decision to stay or go Tuesday.

They’re not under a mandatory evacuation yet, but their area could see life threatening storm surge.

“We have friends that live in Bradenton that live more inland than we are...so if storm surge is the concern, we can go there and come back quickly,” said Holton.

North of the Holton’s, in Wesley Chapel, Bosco’s Pizzeria owner, Nancy Frankulin is checking off her to do list before Idalia makes landfall on Wednesday.

“I can literally have this thing boarded up in about 15-20 minutes. we’ve actually done this a couple times before so we have it down to a fine science,” said Frankulin.

Frankulin said there’s a buzz around town. School is canceled and people are filling up their tanks, waiting until the last minute to make their decision.

Frankulins said, “Everyone is vigilant, but it’s kind of a mixed bag, as to who is actually taking it serious and who’s not. I know we tend to take it seriously as business owners, because this is our livelihood, we kind of have to keep an eye on what’s going on.”

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis is suspending tolls starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday as people who do leave, begin their trek.

