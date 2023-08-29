Stolen car crashes into Crestview business, starts fire, authorities say

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - It was a scene straight out of the “Grand Theft Auto” video games over the weekend in Crestview, Fla.

A stolen car being chased by deputies, crashed into a business and ignited a huge fire, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies learned a 2012 Nissan Altima reported stolen out of Destin had triggered a Flock license plate reader camera around 2 a.m. Saturday. The stolen vehicle was heading eastbound on U.S. 90 near Crestview.

When a deputy attempted a traffic stop, the car sped off. After about a mile, the car’s driver lost control and crashed into a building at 302 Main St., according to the OCSO.

Right after the crash, deputies and Crestview police rushed inside and rescued the driver and passenger from all the smoke.

Eighteen-year-old Mylick Jackson was taken to the hospital then booked into jail on a charge of grand theft auto. Warrants are pending on a second individual, authorities said.

