Troy livestock shelter open for Hurricane Idalia

The Pike County Cattleman's Association file photo
The Pike County Cattleman's Association file photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - With Hurricane Idalia approaching, a temporary shelter for livestock in Troy is opening its doors for farm animals in need.

Pike County Cattlemen’s Association’s Cattleman Park will be open to evacuees on a first come, first served basis.

Evacuees seeking shelter are asked to please provide the following:

  • Current list of all animals, including records for feeding, vaccinations and tests. bring proof of ownership for all animals.
  • Supplies for temporary identification of the animals, and labels for the owner’s name, address and telephone number.
  • Handling equipment and appropriate tools.
  • Water, food, buckets, tools and supplies that are needed for sanitation.

Cattleman Park is located at 4100 U.S. Highway 231 S Troy, AL 36081. It may be contacted at 334-566-0892.

For questions about evacuating livestock, contact ADAI Emergency Programs at 334-240-7279 or brie.lowery@agi.alabama.gov.

