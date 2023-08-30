MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 8th Annual Voices Of Gospel Music Awards will start with a Kickoff Celebration, Friday September 8th, 7pm at Total Church Ministries 429 South Shelton Beach Road, Eight Mile, Alabama… this is a FREE event!

Then the main awards show featuring gospel legend Earnest Pugh will be September 9th, 5pm at Higher Power Church Ministries 4807 Princeton Dr, Mobile, Alabama.

Tickets can be purchased on the website www.vogma.org or at Threads Menswear located 3116 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL

