Advertise With Us
Hire One

8th Annual Voices of Gospel Music Awards

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 8th Annual Voices Of Gospel Music Awards will start with a Kickoff Celebration, Friday September 8th, 7pm at Total Church Ministries 429 South Shelton Beach Road, Eight Mile, Alabama… this is a FREE event!

Then the main awards show featuring gospel legend Earnest Pugh will be September 9th, 5pm at Higher Power Church Ministries 4807 Princeton Dr, Mobile, Alabama.

Tickets can be purchased on the website www.vogma.org or at Threads Menswear located 3116 Airport Blvd Mobile, AL

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

New Army First Steps Campaign
U.S. Army reveals ‘First Steps’ campaign
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fairhope
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fairhope
Mozzarella sticks
Football Treats: Mozzarella Sticks
Healthy Living with USA Health: Preventing and treating running injuries
Healthy Living with USA Health: Preventing and treating running injuries