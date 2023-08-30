Advertise With Us
Hire One

Apple’s New iPhone

FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York,...
FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. The location of Apple’s red “end” button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app. As iPhone users know, the “end” button currently sits prominently away from other call options, in a center position towards the bottom of the screen. But with iOS 17, which officially launches this fall 2023, the red icon will move the right — and other features will move down to join it.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mark your calendar...

Apple’s next annual iPhone event will be held on September 12th, 2023 and the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be the star of the show.

Invitees will get to attend in-person at the Steve Jobs Theater inside Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, while the general public can watch online at 10 am PST.

Apple’s event invitations are always closely studied for hidden meanings, with this year’s featuring a disintegrating, multi-hued Apple logo.

The regular iPhone 15 probably won’t blow you away. It’ll likely have small upgrades like the A16 chip, USB-C charging, and the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro. The colors may change too, but pricing will probably stay the same.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are where the big upgrades will be. We’re talking thinner borders around the screen, titanium edges instead of stainless steel, and major camera improvements like a periscope lens for optical zoom on the Pro Max.

These pros won’t come cheap though - prices are expected to go up $100 or more.

Beyond the iPhone, according to reports, you’ll probably see the Apple Watch Series 9 too. Don’t expect anything crazy new, just upgrades like a faster processor. There may be a new pink color for the Apple Watch to mix things up.

The event comes about three months after Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which is when the company unveiled its highly ambitious mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia moving slowly, still expected to strengthen in the coming days

Latest News

Mobile City Council approves contract for garbage service to annexed areas
Mobile City Council approves contract for garbage service to annexed areas
Fairhope city council discuss annexing unincorporated areas to pay for water services
Fairhope city council discuss annexing unincorporated areas to pay for water services
Pensacola Beach hoping for a good Labor Day
Strong surf in Pensacola ahead of Hurricane Idalia making landfall
Pensacola Beach hoping for a good Labor Day
Pensacola Beach hoping for a good Labor Day