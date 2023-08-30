Apple’s New iPhone

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mark your calendar...

Apple’s next annual iPhone event will be held on September 12th, 2023 and the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be the star of the show.

Invitees will get to attend in-person at the Steve Jobs Theater inside Apple Park, the company’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, while the general public can watch online at 10 am PST.

Apple’s event invitations are always closely studied for hidden meanings, with this year’s featuring a disintegrating, multi-hued Apple logo.

The regular iPhone 15 probably won’t blow you away. It’ll likely have small upgrades like the A16 chip, USB-C charging, and the Dynamic Island from the iPhone 14 Pro. The colors may change too, but pricing will probably stay the same.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are where the big upgrades will be. We’re talking thinner borders around the screen, titanium edges instead of stainless steel, and major camera improvements like a periscope lens for optical zoom on the Pro Max.

These pros won’t come cheap though - prices are expected to go up $100 or more.

Beyond the iPhone, according to reports, you’ll probably see the Apple Watch Series 9 too. Don’t expect anything crazy new, just upgrades like a faster processor. There may be a new pink color for the Apple Watch to mix things up.

The event comes about three months after Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which is when the company unveiled its highly ambitious mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.

