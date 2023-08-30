ASMS teacher and student discuss finding fossil whale skeleton

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a rare find when a 30-million-year-old fossil whale skeleton was discovered on a farm in Monroe County recently.

The two people who unearthed the fossil, Alabama School of Math and Science biology teacher Dr. Andrew Gentry and student Lindsey Stallworth sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to talk more about the find.

