Austal USA president resigns, interim president named

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Austal USA today announced the departure of Rusty Murdaugh, who has resigned as president of the shipbuilding company.

Murdaugh was named president in Sept. 2021 after serving as acting president since February 2021. According to a company news release, he led Austal USA “through significant changes that ushered in a period of unprecedented growth.”

Under his leadership, Austal USA completed the addition of steel shipbuilding capability to the Mobile shipyard, opening the most modern steel shipbuilding facility in the industry, the company said.

Austal USA said this change led to major competitive awards in the U.S. Coast Guard Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter program and U.S. Navy ocean surveillance ship program, creating more than $6 billion in new construction backlog. During his tenure, Austal USA also opened a waterfront ship repair facility in San Diego, greatly expanding the company’s repair business, and acquired property in Mobile that will facilitate the continued expansion of the Mobile shipyard, the company said.

“Rusty made a lasting impact on the company,” stated Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg. “The transformation and growth of Austal USA under his leadership has postured the company for the future with a diversified and balanced portfolio. Rusty is leaving Austal USA with unlimited growth potential and we thank him for all his hard work and dedication over the last two years.”

Michelle Kruger, Austal USA vice president of Global Services and Support, has been named acting president until a successor is named.

