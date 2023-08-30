Baldwin County tourism / beach safety officials evaluate BEach SAFE initiative

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Now in its second year, beach safety officials in Baldwin County sat down Wednesday, August 30, 2023 to evaluate the BEach SAFE program. ALEA, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, tourism officials and representatives from both Gulf Shores and Orange Beach participated in the discussion.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach played host to eight-million visitors in 2022. With that comes the responsibility of keeping those visitors as safe as possible. While the beach is the number one draw for tourists, it’s also the number one safety hazard they’ll face while here.

“We have all these people spending hard-earned money to come down here on vacation. We owe it to them, and you know, I feel the same way…Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fort Morgan and every coastal city that has a tourist industry, we owe it to those families to protect them while they’re here,” said Chief of Staff for Gulf Shores Fire Department, Melvin Shepard.

More than 8-million visitors came to Baldwin County beaches in 2022 and beach safety education is a major focus (Hal Scheurich)

Since the BEach SAFE initiative launched last April, measures have been taken to educate and empower our visitors while they’re here. Rental companies have started to include BEach SAFE and warning flag information in email conversations and promotional literature as well as signage within units, elevators and beach boardwalks. Many restaurants now offer an interactive kids’ menu with information related to beach safety.

The focus is now on reaching visitors before they come. Last year, lifeguards interviewed more than 3,000 tourists to gauge their level of education and awareness. Through that process, tourism officials now better know what areas to target.

“A lot of folks from Louisiana, Atlanta area, Tennessee and of course, northern Alabama but there’s a spread from all over the country coming here,” said Shepard.

The challenge for tourism officials is how to create partnerships outside the area to get the message across and to then continuously reinforce the message once they’re here. Highway message boards would be one way to do that.

“One of the ideas I liked a lot was the bridges across the canal. Everybody that comes to Gulf Shores or Orange Beach has to cross those bridges and that’s a wonderful place to put messaging to get our point across and help educate our visitors before they hit the beaches,” explained Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency director, Tom Tyler.

The messaging is so important because of the amount of tourist turnover during the peak season. Tourism officials are already flying banners over the beach a couple time a week and hope to increase that number. Another encouraging statistic is that more than 34,000 people opted in on the BEach SAFE app over the last year.

