Double red flags flying at Orange Beach and Gulf Shores beaches

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - As we continue monitoring Hurricane Idalia, we’re also monitoring beach conditions.

Waves were very strong this morning as many in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach flocked to the area.

“We love the beach. We love Gulf Shores. And this is my morning to come out here and see glory of God all at once, walk the beach, hear the ocean and I don’t care what it’s doing out there,” said Gulf Shores resident Sheila Waters. “I stay in here and enjoy it and love it – it’s just what I do. It’s my happy place.”

Double red flags were flying high at both Gulf Shores Public Beach and Cotton Bayou Beach. The warning signs mean the beaches were open to the public, but because of the potentially dangerous rip currents, no one was allowed in the water.

“We’ve learned when it says bad weather come and you’ve got to kind of secure the hatches and make sure nothing’s gonna fly around,” Waters adds.

The sound of a hurricane didn’t stop Amy Milner from planning a quick vacation from St. Louis, Missouri to Gulf Shores.

“It was in the back of my mind, yes. But it was still way south,” said Milner. “So I just watched the track to make sure that we were going to be safe.

It also didn’t stop surfers from going to the beach. Plenty were out and about, excited to ride the high surf.

Despite the rough conditions, many say because our area will NOT be directly impacted, they are NOT too worried.

“Not concerned. Just, people need to watch the water and not get in it today. It looks like it’s a rough, rough surf,” said Milner.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.