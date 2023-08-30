Drug Education Council hosts ‘The Power of Music in Recovery’ event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The public is invited to a special in the heart of downtown Mobile Thursday in recognition of Overdose Awareness Day.

The Drug Education Council invites the public for an evening for “The Power of Music in Recovery” featuring John McAndrews at the Saenger Theatre.

McAndrews, a singer-songwriter from Nashville, Tenn., will be performing alongside the Murphy High School Choir and the Gulf Coast Recovery Choir.

Doors to the lobby will open at 5 p.m. and the program will begin at 7 p.m.

According to the Drug Education Council, this is all in an effort to remember those that have lost their lives to overdose, reaching out to those suffering and to rejoice with those in recovery.

