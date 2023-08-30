Fairhope city council discuss annexing unincorporated areas to pay for water services

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has learned nearly eighty water fines have been given out since last Wednesday, to homeowners and businesses owners in Fairhope.

The city has been dealing with a water shortage, and has been urging citizens to cut back on usage.

Some believe the problem is tied to the city’s infrastructure not being able to keep up with the explosive growth.

A few solutions to the problem were discussed at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

Mayor Sherry Sullivan says 78 fines have been given out since last Wednesday.

According to the City of Fairhope’s website each fine could be anywhere from $300 to $500.

A new ordinance was introduced to help with the strain on the water crisis..

Council Member Corey Martin says it involves people who live outside the city limits, using the city’s resources, but aren’t paying.

“If you want our water, you would have to annex into the city. Therefore we would get those fees that we build our parks, our fire, our fire department,” Martin said. “As far as revenue right now we lose half of that money. So that was the spirit of the ordinance.”

No decision was made Tuesday night and the discussion was tabled to another meeting.

Martin says he’s been pressing the issue at several meetings on using “greywater” for irrigation purposes.

“Other municipalities in other states and even here, with the new Clean Water Act that we have, we’re able to reclaim or reuse water which some people call greywater,” Martin said. “In that water it goes through our wastewater treatment plant and it’s cleaned and it’s bacterialized and it goes back into our bay right now. So instead of putting it back into our bay we can reclaim that water and put it in a reservoir and use it as a distribution source for irrigation only.”

The mayor did give an update on the water usage and says it’s gone down.

She says 7.2 million gallons have been used in the last two days, compared to last week when it was nearly at capacity at 8.7 million gallons.

The city council also approved an agreement with Daphne Utilities for a water conservation project to increase the water supply but this would only be in the event of an emergency.

