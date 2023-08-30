Advertise With Us
Ferret missing from Mobile pet shop, MPD want to talk with woman

By Shelby Myers
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local pet shop is the target of yet another animal heist.

Sally Trufant, one of the owners of B&B Pet Stop in Mobile, said a $400 dollar ferret is gone.

Trufant said, “We had an individual come in with children, which is the worst part of this entire story, and they took the children and the shopping cart and the ferret into the restroom and only the children, the shopping cart and the mom came out.”

Trufant said they contacted Mobile Police to file a report and then posted surveillance pictures to Facebook.

You can see the ferret in the woman’s cart as it appears she’s pushing it into the restroom.

Then, you see the woman has a duffel bag with her. Trufant thinks it could have been used to stow away the ferret. At this point, they just want to talk with the woman to find out where the ferret is.

Already, the post has gained a lot of leads into the case, Trufant said.

“People are indignant that someone would do this to us. Luckily, our community loves us,” said Trufant.

This isn’t the first time an animal has been swiped from B&B Pet Stop.

Just this past May, FOX10 News reported that a “bird-napper” took off with a thousand dollar bird and then returned it.

Trufant said they don’t want to have to lock up their animals due to a few bad apples, but they are considering it.

“We’ve been in business 42 year and part of what makes it fun to shop here is that our animals are accessible. We want people to pet our animals. It socializes our animals. It makes them a better pet. We don’t want to have to lock up everything,” said Trufant.

