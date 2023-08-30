Advertise With Us
Football Treats: Mozzarella Sticks

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This recipe is from The Pioneer Woman:

Ingredients

  • 8 mozzarella string cheese sticks
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 tbsp. water
  • 1/2 c. breadcrumbs
  • 1/2 c. panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 tsp. Italian seasoning blend
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
  • 1/3 c. all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • Marinara sauce, to serve

Directions

1 Cut the cheese sticks in half, crosswise. Set aside.

2 Whisk together the eggs and water in a small bowl. In another small bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, panko, Italian seasoning, garlic powder, and paprika, stirring well. In a third bowl, combine the flour, salt, and pepper, stirring well.

3 Dip each of the cheese sticks into the eggs, then dredge in the flour mixture. Dip back into the eggs, then dredge in the bread crumb mixture, pressing to coat well.

4 Place the sticks on a small parchment-lined baking sheet. Freeze for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, dip each of the sticks back into the eggs, then dredge in the breadcrumb mixture, pressing to coat well. Freeze again for 30 minutes.

5 Preheat the air fryer to 390°, if required. Spray the fryer basket with cooking spray. Generously coat the frozen sticks with cooking spray. In 2 batches, place the sticks in the basket in a single layer. Cook 6-7 minutes or until browned and crispy. (Keep an eye on them so they do not overcook or the cheese will start to bubble out.)

6 Serve immediately with warm marinara sauce.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

