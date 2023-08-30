Advertise With Us
Healthy Living with USA Health: Preventing and treating running injuries

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 30, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hope Tindle is a nurse practitioner with USA Health Orthopaedic Surgery. She joined us on Studio10 to talk about preventing and treating running injuries.

USA Health Orthopaedic Surgery

1601 Center St. Suite 3A

Mobile, AL 36604

The Strada Patient Care Center is located on the campus of USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital in midtown Mobile.

To contact USA Health Orthopaedic Surgery, call 251-665-8200.

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/services/orthopaedic-surgery

