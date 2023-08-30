Advertise With Us
High-speed chase shuts down part of I-10

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators said a felony theft suspect triggered a high-speed chase that ended up shutting down part of Interstate 10 this afternoon.

Police said they do have a person in custody.

The chase started on Alabama 59 in Summerdale after a “be on the lookout” alert went out for a felony theft suspect. The chase ended at mile marker 10 in Mobile County

During the chase, a Loxley police officer crashed his car and suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

FOX10 is working to get more information about the incident.

