High-speed chase shuts down part of I-10

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators said a felony theft suspect triggered a high-speed chase that ended up shutting down part of Interstate 10 this afternoon.

Police said they do have a person in custody.

The chase started on Alabama 59 in Summerdale after a “be on the lookout” alert went out for a felony theft suspect. The chase ended at mile marker 10 in Mobile County

During the chase, a Loxley police officer crashed his car and suffered minor injuries, according to authorities.

FOX10 is working to get more information about the incident.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.