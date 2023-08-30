Hurricane Idalia brings high waves for surfers at Pensacola Beach

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -Hurricane Idalia caused some dangerous rip currents at Pensacola Beach forcing lifeguards to keep red flags flying high above the sand.

“We’re enforcing no swimming, no wading because we’re more concerned about somebody who’s from Wisconsin and this is the only time, they’ve seen the Gulf of Mexico and they might want to get in the water on a day like today,” said Dave Greenwood, Water Safety Chief for Escambia County Public Safety.

While the water was closed to swimmers, surfers were able to take advantage of the above normal waves.

“It was great, we don’t get waves like this very often here,” said Albert Brady from Pensacola. “Every time there’s a hurricane, you’ll see me out here.”

Some surfers like Jayden Asper and his roommate made the trip from Jacksonville Beach just experience the waves for themselves.

“We were checking out the gulf and it said something like 10-15 feet, something insane so we just had to come see if it was real or not,” said Jayden Asper.

After a few hours in the water, he says it was worth the five-hour trip.

“It feels like you’re riding a freight train,” said Asper. “You’re paddling in and you’re just looking down a mountain in front of you and you pop up and you’re going 100 mph and your board’s shaking around you’re going so fast, and you look down the line and it’s just a beautiful wave above you it’s incredible.”

The clear skies and high waves may be the perfect weather for surfers, but beachgoers say they’re hoping for those who took a direct hit from the storm.

“I definitely feel for those people in the big bend,” said Brady.

“Our prayers are with you, and we hope that you make it through uneventfully and just know God is with you,” said Virginia Rudnicki.

For those who want to get in the water while the rip current risk is high, Escambia County Public Safety says people can go to Quietwater Beach which typically has calmer waters.

