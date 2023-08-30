Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hurricane Idalia brings high waves for surfers at Pensacola Beach

The clear skies and high waves may be the perfect weather for surfers, but beachgoers say...
The clear skies and high waves may be the perfect weather for surfers, but beachgoers say they’re hoping for those who took a direct hit from the storm.(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WALA) -Hurricane Idalia caused some dangerous rip currents at Pensacola Beach forcing lifeguards to keep red flags flying high above the sand.

“We’re enforcing no swimming, no wading because we’re more concerned about somebody who’s from Wisconsin and this is the only time, they’ve seen the Gulf of Mexico and they might want to get in the water on a day like today,” said Dave Greenwood, Water Safety Chief for Escambia County Public Safety.

While the water was closed to swimmers, surfers were able to take advantage of the above normal waves.

“It was great, we don’t get waves like this very often here,” said Albert Brady from Pensacola. “Every time there’s a hurricane, you’ll see me out here.”

Some surfers like Jayden Asper and his roommate made the trip from Jacksonville Beach just experience the waves for themselves.

“We were checking out the gulf and it said something like 10-15 feet, something insane so we just had to come see if it was real or not,” said Jayden Asper.

After a few hours in the water, he says it was worth the five-hour trip.

“It feels like you’re riding a freight train,” said Asper. “You’re paddling in and you’re just looking down a mountain in front of you and you pop up and you’re going 100 mph and your board’s shaking around you’re going so fast, and you look down the line and it’s just a beautiful wave above you it’s incredible.”

The clear skies and high waves may be the perfect weather for surfers, but beachgoers say they’re hoping for those who took a direct hit from the storm.

“I definitely feel for those people in the big bend,” said Brady.

“Our prayers are with you, and we hope that you make it through uneventfully and just know God is with you,” said Virginia Rudnicki.

For those who want to get in the water while the rip current risk is high, Escambia County Public Safety says people can go to Quietwater Beach which typically has calmer waters.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

ASMS teacher and student discuss finding whale fossil
ASMS teacher and student discuss finding whale fossil
Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh resigns
Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh resigns
The West Alabama Regional Training Center opened at the Demopolis campus of Wallace Community...
Ribbon cut on industrial training center in Demopolis
The Mississippi Dept. of Transportation shared this drone video updating demolition work on the...
HAPPENING TONIGHT: EB I-10 closing overnight for bridge demo at Menge Ave. exit