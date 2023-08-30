Advertise With Us
Hurricane Idalia forecasted to bring high surf to Baldwin County beaches

By Hal Scheurich
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - The most outer bands of Hurricane Idalia were already impacting Baldwin County beaches by midday Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Thunderstorms associated with the bands chased folks from the beach in Orange Beach and a lightning strike knocked out power to about 2,000 customers there.

It was around lunchtime when storm clouds began pushing toward shore at Cotton Bayou Public Beach. Visitors were getting in what beach time they could before the weather took a turn for the worse. The Wallace family from Mississippi were digging tunnels in the sand before the weather turned bad.

Visitors to Orange Beach got in some last-minute beach time before outer bands of Hurricane Idalia chase them indoors Tuesday(Hal Scheurich)

“Today, the plan is just enjoy it before it gets crazy and since we’re on vacation, just take every moment, precious and love being with my family…my wife and kids and hope everyone’s safe tomorrow,” said Tucker Wallace.

Hurricane Idalia may have her sights set on the Florida coast but beach safety officials here are expecting some impacts as well. Along with periodic storms from the weather bands, heavy surf is on the way. Wind and lightning from one of the bands cleared the beach just before 1:00 p.m.

“These weather bands, they come periodically as a hurricane enters the gulf, so you can time them out and try and seek shelter but we’re just advising staying off the beach completely while a hurricane is coming through like this,” said Beach Safety Division Chief for Orange Beach, Brett Lesinger.

Waves had already been building and by Wednesday morning, Lesinger expects to see some of the biggest and cleanest surf they’ve seen in several years.

“Surf is forecasted to be great, all the way from sunrise to about the middle of the day, so we just want people to be cautious and be smart about it,” explained Lesinger. “If you’re not an advanced level surfer, if you’re not used to those conditions, don’t let this be the first time that you paddle out and if you do decide that you want to paddle out or get into the surf, make sure that you’ve got your board strapped to you that you don’t surf alone.”

Lesinger said waves could get as high as six to 10 feet and with an offshore wind blowing at 15 or more miles per hour, it will be very clean surf as well. By the end of the day Tuesday, double red flags were already posted in anticipation of that building surf so swimming is now off limits.

