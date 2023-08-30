Idalia making landfall this morning as major hurricane

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Idalia is making landfall this morning as a major hurricane, and the winds have been fierce and so has the storm surge. It’s a Cat 4 with wind speeds of 130 mph.

Thankfully this is happening well to the east of our area and that puts us on the “good” side of the storm with no issues other than a high rip current risk. Double Red Flags are flying at our beaches. It’ll be a much drier day today with minimal chances for rain and highs should only climb to the low 90s this afternoon.

Rain/storm coverage will ramp up again by Friday and Saturday so plan accordingly during the holiday weekend, but things go mostly dry for Sunday and Monday. Unfortunately, it will turn hot again by Labor Day and for the unofficial start of Fall.

