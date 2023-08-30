Advertise With Us
Hire One

Idalia weakens as it moves inland through Georgia

By Michael White
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Idalia made landfall in Florida this morning as a major hurricane, and the winds have been fierce and so has the storm surge. It made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. By midday, Idalia was a Category 1 storm moving inland through Georgia.

In our area, rain/storm coverage will ramp up again by Friday and Saturday so plan accordingly during the holiday weekend. Things go mostly dry for Sunday and Monday. Unfortunately, it will turn hot again by Labor Day and for the unofficial start of fall.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia now a category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph
Hurricane Idalia now a category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph
Hurricane Idalia moves inland into Georgia
Hurricane Idalia moves inland into Georgia
Idalia made landfall in Florida this morning as a major hurricane
Idalia made landfall in Florida this morning as a major hurricane
Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida after making landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida after making landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm