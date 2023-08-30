Idalia weakens as it moves inland through Georgia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Idalia made landfall in Florida this morning as a major hurricane, and the winds have been fierce and so has the storm surge. It made landfall near Keaton Beach at 7:45 a.m. as a high-end Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph. By midday, Idalia was a Category 1 storm moving inland through Georgia.

In our area, rain/storm coverage will ramp up again by Friday and Saturday so plan accordingly during the holiday weekend. Things go mostly dry for Sunday and Monday. Unfortunately, it will turn hot again by Labor Day and for the unofficial start of fall.

