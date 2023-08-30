Advertise With Us
Hire One

Loxley pastor arrested on child porn charges

Allan Jones
Allan Jones(Baldwin County Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 48-year-old Loxley man was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, according to officials and jail records in Baldwin County.

Allan Kyle Jones, whose LinkedIn profile lists his occupation as pastor at Lifeway Community Church in Loxley, was released on $60,000 bond a few hours after his arrest, jail records show. His address given at the jail matches the church address at 16373 Thompson Road in Loxley.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were tipped off by another law enforcement agency to the possibility that Jones was downloading explicit, sexual content of minors. 

An investigation was launched and warrants for his cell phone revealed he was in possession of this content, officials told FOX10 News.

According to the BCSO, he faces four charges now but it’s expected more could come after his electronic devices are searched more thoroughly.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

Austal USA shipbuilding facilities in Mobile
Austal USA president resigns, interim president named
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
Double red flags flying along Pensacola Beach due to Idalia
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida