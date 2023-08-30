Advertise With Us
Man, mother indicted in connection with fatal shooting at Home Depot

Sheila Agee (left) and Keith Agee (right)
Sheila Agee (left) and Keith Agee (right)(ECSO)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Escambia County Grand Jury on Tuesday indicted a man and his mother on the charge of first-degree premeditated murder in connection with the shooting death of a woman earlier this month.

Keith Agee and Sheila Agee are both being held without bond and are scheduled for arraignment on Friday, according to Florida’s Office of State Attorney for the First Judicial District.

Keith Agee was also indicted on two counts of aggravated battery.

The indictments stem from the Aug. 11 shooting death of Brooklyn Sims at a Home Depot on North Davis Highway. Investigators said text messages between Sheila Agee and her son show that she helped her son come up with a plan to kill Sims.

