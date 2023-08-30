Man shot, killed by DeSoto County deputies

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving deputies with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

Originally, MBI sent a press release stating the Southaven Police Department was involved in the shooting but has since corrected their statement.

Family members identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Demarcus Williams. They say they have been waiting hours for answers.

MBI was notified at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday concerning the shooting at a home on Clark Avenue.

According to MBI, deputies with the DCSD SWAT team were attempting to serve an arrest warrant when Williams pointed a weapon toward the deputies.

Williams was shot and did not survive, and deputies were not injured.

Family members say Williams’ wife and three daughters were all inside.

According to his wife, officers broke the windows and threw smoke bombs inside. Family says Williams thought someone was breaking into his home, so he was protecting himself.

“He didn’t have no gun pointed at them,” one family member said. “He grabbed his firearm because he heard glass shatter in his house at 5 in the morning, just like any American would do and he got shot in his back for being a Black trying to protect his house.”

Family says Williams had turned his life around after opening a car business and he was doing well.

“If y’all don’t get anything else on the news get this: they came here with one intention which was to execute and kill. If this was a white man or Asian American or anybody else that wasn’t of African descent it wouldn’t have been a 5-6 hour standoff.”

MBI is currently investigating this shooting and gathering evidence. When the investigation is complete, the MBI will hand its findings over to the Attorney General’s Office.

