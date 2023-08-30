Mobile charged with jamming 911 dispatchers was targeting neighbors, detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man accused of jamming emergency communications in the downtown area told investigators he was targeting neighbors and did not realize his equipment was having a wider impact, according to testimony Wednesday.

Mobile County District Judge Jennifer Wright determined prosecutors have enough evidence for a grand jury to consider a charge against Trenton Edward Lisak of interfering with emergency communications. He also faces a drug charge stemming from a marijuana blunt that police found when searching his apartment on June 9.

Cpl. Noah Anderson, an investigator with the Mobile Police Department’s tactical intelligence unit testified that Lisak, 31, told investigators that he did not realize his radio equipment was affecting emergency communications. He told investigators that he was trying to jam his neighbors, who he said were sticking cameras through his ceiling.

Defense attorney James Byrd said outside court that the evidence indicates his client had no criminal intent.

“None, whatsoever. … He had no intent to interfere with 911 or police communications or anything else,” he said. “He was just trying to prevent his neighbors from having the ability to record him and interfere with his communications. He had no idea that it was affecting public safety.”

Mobile County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Susman said prosecutors are prepared to move forward with their case.

“The defense can argue whatever they want to argue,” she said.

Susman said that interrupting emergency communications posed a potentially large public safety threat.

“The ability of our law enforcement agencies and partners to communicate with each other is absolutely necessary,” she said. “We, as citizens, depend on it. They can’t respond to 911 calls; they can’t respond to fires; there are emergencies that could happen at any moment. And we can’t receive the emergency services that we need as citizens that we pay for, as citizens of this government, if we’re unable to have those communications. So this is extremely important and very, very dangerous.”

Byrd said he does not believe the jamming actually prevented a law enforcement or rescue agency from responding to an emergency.

“I imagine that if there was, they would have brought it out at this hearing and made it much worse than it is,” he said.

The Emergency Communications District, which operates the 911 system, reported outages on June 6. Anderson testified that investigators discovered the source of the jamming was an apartment at the Tower on Ryan Park on St. Michael Street. Anderson testified that Lisak’s father leased the apartment and that the defendant told police he had been living there for about three months.

Anderson testified that sophisticated radio equipment was strewn throughout the apartment, some of it attached to fans to keep the equipment cool. He said there was no doubt that the equipment was the source of the jamming.

“As soon as we unplugged the equipment, communications were immediately restored,” he said.

Anderson testified that Lisak did not answer questions about where he obtained the equipment.

“He wouldn’t give me any direct answers,” he said. “However, he did say that radios were a side hobby of his.”

The drug charge involves a blunt that Anderson testified had a THC wag coating. He testified that Lisak told investigators he purchased it at a store and was confident laboratory tests would confirm that. He said that toxicology report has not been completed.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.