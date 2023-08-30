Advertise With Us
Mobile City Council approves Civic Center contract with minority business guarantee

The Mobile City Council on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, voted to approve a management contract with Volkert Inc. related to a plan to redevelop the Civic Center. The contract includes a requirement that 15 percent of the work go to minority businesses.(WALA)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council voted Tuesday to approve a management services contract for the redesign of the Civic Center that includes a requirement that 15 percent of the work go to minority-owned businesses.

The contract with Volkert Inc. is worth $945,259. The council amended the contract to include the “disadvantaged business enterprise” requirement. Volkert already had committed to that target, but District 2 Councilman William Carroll pushed to delay a vote last week in a move to formalize that pledge.

“This is a major win for all DBEs in the city and a major win for the administration and the council,” he told reporters after the vote. “Because this is the way the city of Mobile should be doing business. And this is a positive thing for the city.”

During a council work session before the public meeting, Carroll praised the administration. He said it was an example of living up to the “One Mobile mantra” of Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“This is a job well-done,” he said. “This is how we do business and how we should do business.”

