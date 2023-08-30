Advertise With Us
MPD identifies suspect in pair of burglaries

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they have identified a suspect in connection with a pair of burglaries that happened within 48 hours of each other.

Police are looking for Aaron Morrissette as the suspect who allegedly broke into Calagaz Photo and a Shades Sunglasses store last week.

According to jail records, the burglaries occurred two days after he was released from Metro on a third degree burglary charge.

A motion was filed last week to revoke his bond on the prior burglary charge, according to court records.

MPD said anyone with information should contact them.

