Rain chances return

By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Tropical Storm Idalia will continue through Georgia and then South Carolina this evening. It will exit out into the Atlantic tomorrow morning.

There’s a lot of other activity in the tropics, but nothing that will impact our area or the Gulf.

Back here, it’s looking good for Thursday, but it will be toasty. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-90s. Rain chances are slim with just a stray shower or two in the Florida Panhandle.

Rain chances go back up for Friday as a stationary front gets hung up along the Gulf coast. That will likely mean some heavy rain at times on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Unfortunately the rain chances stay high for Saturday, but the rest of the holiday weekend will be drier.

