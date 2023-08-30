Recipe: Roasted Red Pepper & Artichoke Dip
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 16 oz jar roasted red peppers, drained
- 15 oz can artichoke hearts, drained
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 tablespoons jarred jalapeños, diced
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated, divided
STEPS:
- Pour drained roasted red peppers into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until puréed. Pour into a colander and allow to drain in the sink. Continue to press with a spatula as there will be a great deal of water. Peppers should be thick, similar to the look of tomato paste once drained completely.
- Pour drained artichoke hearts into the bowl of the food processor and chop finely.
- Place softened cream cheese in a bowl and beat with hand mixer. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, kosher salt, black pepper, jalapeños, roasted red pepper purée “paste”, chopped artichokes, and 1/4 cup parmesan cheese. Blend until well combined.
- Pour into a baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes until browned and bubbly.
- Serve hot with chips, crackers, pita, celery or sliced peppers.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
