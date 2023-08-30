Advertise With Us
Recipe: Roasted Red Pepper & Artichoke Dip

By Allison Bradley
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 16 oz jar roasted red peppers, drained
  • 15 oz can artichoke hearts, drained
  • 8 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons jarred jalapeños, diced
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • ½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated, divided

STEPS:

  • Pour drained roasted red peppers into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until puréed. Pour into a colander and allow to drain in the sink. Continue to press with a spatula as there will be a great deal of water. Peppers should be thick, similar to the look of tomato paste once drained completely.
  • Pour drained artichoke hearts into the bowl of the food processor and chop finely.
  • Place softened cream cheese in a bowl and beat with hand mixer. Add mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic powder, kosher salt, black pepper, jalapeños, roasted red pepper purée “paste”, chopped artichokes, and 1/4 cup parmesan cheese. Blend until well combined.
  • Pour into a baking dish that has been sprayed with non stick spray. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup parmesan cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes until browned and bubbly.
  • Serve hot with chips, crackers, pita, celery or sliced peppers.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

