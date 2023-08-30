Ribbon cut on industrial training center in Demopolis

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for a new $4.7 million industrial training center at the Demopolis campus of Wallace Community College Selma.

The West Alabama Regional Training Center has classroom space and laboratories for different industrial jobs. All of these jobs have open positions throughout the state.

This is the newest facility in the Alabama Community College System. It was built to address workforce development.

“In the school system, we’re pushing our kids to go the academic route all the time. And there’s just no focus on that kid that’s good with his hands,” said state Rep. Prince Chestnut of District 67.

Around 155,000 students are enrolled in the Alabama Community College System. This new center is expected to add another 1,500.

The center offers laboratories for welding, machine tooling, heating ventilation and air conditioning repairs, industrial maintenance and computer training. There is also a simulator to train students how to operate commercial-grade vehicles.

“It’s good to study academics. You certainly need to know how to communicate and writing and speaking and reading and those kinds of things, but there’s a world of opportunity out there that a person can make good livings if they just have a certain amount of skill,” said ACCS Chancellor Jimmy Baker

While the center is located in west Alabama, state Rep. Curtis Travis of District 72 said the impact will be felt statewide, saying, “If somebody came from west Alabama, you hire them immediately because guess what, they have great work ethics.”

Baker said they’re in the process of opening 24 workforce training centers around the state. He said their focus is on smaller communities.

Classes at the West Alabama Regional Training Center started this week. The next session starts Oct. 16.

