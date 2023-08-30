Some residents grumble over toll rate hike in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A toll rate hike announced Wednesday largely spares local residents, but some visitors complained it will further crimp vacation budgets buffeted by inflation.

The new rates for the privately owned bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway bumped the cost from $2.75 to $5 for people without frequent-user discounts who use cash or credit cards. Baldwin County residents with prepaid accounts will pay 20 cents more. That cost varies depending on where in Baldwin the drive lives but will average $2.22. The $1 flat fee for Orange Beach registered voters will remain the same.

Louisville resident Jonathan Engram, who was at The Wharf on Wednesday, said the costs already add up for a motorist without a transponder who waits for a bill in the mail for a bill in the mail.

“It’s really easy to overlook that, and then they’ll add interest on the top,” he said. “That’s a little bit of a joke. … And then if you don’t pay it, in certain states, I mean, you’ll get locked up for that, which they can get you across the line. So, I don’t know. I think it’s a little bit of a scam, because it never goes away or anything.”

The Baldwin County Bridge Co., which owns the span, attributed the toll hikes to inflation and Alabama Transportation Director John Cooper.

“BCBC had proposed to build a new span and provide a 4-lane bridge for the citizens of Baldwin County to use for free, but ALDOT Director John Cooper refused to even consider that proposal,” company President Neal Belitsky said in a statement. “Now, as a result of the actions taken by Director Cooper, BCBC has been forced to increase the toll rates on the Beach Express Bridge.”

Cooper testified in a court proceeding that the offer wasn’t “worth a screen door on a submarine.” ALDOT called the toll increase “corporate greed” and argued that the proposal that the state rejected would have amounted to a “50-year monopoly with the ability to raise tolls on non-Baldwin County residents without limit.”

Added ALDOT: “Today’s announcement by BCBC reaffirms that ALDOT made the right decision to decline the toll company’s proposal.”

The new bridge that ALDOT plans to build over the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores had been tied up in a legal fight. A Montgomery County judge sided with the bridge company in May in a lawsuit alleging Cooper acted in “bad faith.” He ruled that the proposed ALDOT bridge was “a complete waste of over $120 million of taxpayer money to carry out a personal vendetta” against the company.

But the Alabama Supreme Court last week overruled that decision, determining that Cooper was immune from lawsuit because he was acting in his official capacity as transportation director. State officials have said they plan to start construction on the new bridge “in the coming weeks.”

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft, who strongly supports the ALDOT bridge, told FOX10 News that the toll hike “proves their motives have always been only profit-driven.” He indicated that the new bridge cannot open fast enough.

“Instead of respecting the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision to allow the new bridge to be built, BCBC is trying to make drivers pay the price,” he said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “This rate hike will make traffic conditions on Highway 59 worse which will slow access to emergency medical care and negatively affect the day to day quality of life of everyone here.”

Meanwhile, tourists will bear the brunt of the increase.

Kentucky resident Zoey Prather said any extra cost can pinch the budget of a cost-conscious traveler.

“Nobody wants to pay more money just to travel, especially if it’s just for vacation or whatever,” she said. “I mean, you’re already paying so much to see these things with your family.”

Prather’s brother, Zach Prather, agreed.

“Especially if you’re just hitting single-time travelers, you know?” he said. “I mean, I’m glad that the people that live here can get the cheaper prices, but it sucks that I’ll be stuck paying that higher toll.”

On the other hand, Tennessee resident Miles Hillard said he only comes to Orange Beach about once a year.

“No, it wouldn’t impact us,” he said. “We kind of like just getting down here the quickest.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.