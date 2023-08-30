Advertise With Us
Hire One

Strong surf in Pensacola ahead of Hurricane Idalia making landfall

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Many across this region of the Gulf Coast were thankful to hopefully miss the brunt of Hurricane Idalia.

Many understand what it feels like for a hurricane to blow through local communities. Lots of people sent their thoughts and prayers to Florida’s Big Bend ahead of landfall.

“I hope they are well-prepared,” said Peggy Lincoln, Navarre resident. “We’ve all known there was a possibility of it coming here, so unlike a tornado where we don’t have to prepare. For a hurricane, we have time to prepare. We understand, and yes, I feel for those people.”

On Pensacola Beach, yellow flags came down, and red went up. Lifeguards kept a watchful eye on the water.

Lincoln rode out Hurricane Ivan from Navarre Beach back in 2004. She said she’ll never do that again.

“I will never ever stay if it is Cat three or higher,” she said. “I will evacuate. I felt like a bat in a cave. It was just claustrophobic. The sounds that night, the wind, the howl. It was just awful.”

Idalia impacted people by shore and sky. Some local pilots may have a change of direction this week.

“There are limitations with planes and what we can fly in,” said Michael Black, flight instructor. “It determines if we can takeoff or not, especially the wind. The wind is really the big factor and thunderstorms. That’s not a good factor for the small planes we fly.”

With Labor Day weekend just around the corner, people are keeping an eye on the beach conditions.

“They’ve been planning for a couple of months to come to the beach for Labor Day weekend, and it’s kind of up in the air with how the storm goes and currents and things like that,” said Black.

Everyone hopes residents south safe.

“Hopefully, God-willing, the hurricane won’t do too much damage to them,” said Steve Wassell.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia moving slowly, still expected to strengthen in the coming days

Latest News

Mobile City Council approves contract for garbage service to annexed areas
Mobile City Council approves contract for garbage service to annexed areas
Fairhope city council discuss annexing unincorporated areas to pay for water services
Fairhope city council discuss annexing unincorporated areas to pay for water services
Pensacola Beach hoping for a good Labor Day
Pensacola Beach hoping for a good Labor Day
FILE - The line-up of the Apple iPhone 13 is displayed on their first day of sale, in New York,...
Apple’s New iPhone