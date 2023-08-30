Strong surf in Pensacola ahead of Hurricane Idalia making landfall

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Many across this region of the Gulf Coast were thankful to hopefully miss the brunt of Hurricane Idalia.

Many understand what it feels like for a hurricane to blow through local communities. Lots of people sent their thoughts and prayers to Florida’s Big Bend ahead of landfall.

“I hope they are well-prepared,” said Peggy Lincoln, Navarre resident. “We’ve all known there was a possibility of it coming here, so unlike a tornado where we don’t have to prepare. For a hurricane, we have time to prepare. We understand, and yes, I feel for those people.”

On Pensacola Beach, yellow flags came down, and red went up. Lifeguards kept a watchful eye on the water.

Lincoln rode out Hurricane Ivan from Navarre Beach back in 2004. She said she’ll never do that again.

“I will never ever stay if it is Cat three or higher,” she said. “I will evacuate. I felt like a bat in a cave. It was just claustrophobic. The sounds that night, the wind, the howl. It was just awful.”

Idalia impacted people by shore and sky. Some local pilots may have a change of direction this week.

“There are limitations with planes and what we can fly in,” said Michael Black, flight instructor. “It determines if we can takeoff or not, especially the wind. The wind is really the big factor and thunderstorms. That’s not a good factor for the small planes we fly.”

With Labor Day weekend just around the corner, people are keeping an eye on the beach conditions.

“They’ve been planning for a couple of months to come to the beach for Labor Day weekend, and it’s kind of up in the air with how the storm goes and currents and things like that,” said Black.

Everyone hopes residents south safe.

“Hopefully, God-willing, the hurricane won’t do too much damage to them,” said Steve Wassell.

