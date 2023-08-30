Advertise With Us
Tolls on Beach Express Bridge increase

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Tolls for the Beach Express Bridge are going up effective today, the Baldwin County Bridge Company announced.

Electronic rates for prepaid accountholders will be increased by $0.20 to an average rate of $2.22. The discounted electronic flat rate of $1 for Orange Beach residents will not be increased. The cash and debit/credit card rate will increase to $5, according to the company.

