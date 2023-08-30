Advertise With Us
U.S. Army reveals ‘First Steps’ campaign

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Army has unveiled “First Steps,” a new campaign that shows young Americans how they can start their journey to service. The campaign is built on the premise that American youth don’t need to have everything figured out from the beginning to make an impact. Taking a chance is the first step to achieving your goals. The campaign is a continuation of the “Be All You Can Be” brand, which launched in March 2023.

Maj. Sam Winkler is a shining example of where your first steps can take you in the U.S. Army. Nepalese-born Maj. Winkler came to the United States and took her own first step, enlisting in the Army at 17 years old. Now, as a Soldier mom, she has used her passion for family to help lead a first grassroots effort transforming the way the U.S. Army supports Soldier parents and parents-to-be. Her efforts, in collaboration with other Army parents, led to the development of the Army’s Directive 2022-06: Parenthood, Pregnancy, and Postpartum. Twelve policy changes address key issues like family care planning, fertility treatments, paid parental leave, support in returning to work, and more.

Click on the link to see Maj. Winkler discuss:

•The Army’s new “First Steps” campaign

•Her path to Army service and the many firsts along the way

•Her work to improve Army life for parents through the Directive on Parenthood, Pregnancy, and Postpartum

•The limitless possibilities and benefits available to Army Soldiers and their families

goarmy.com

