Advertise With Us
Hire One

1 in critical condition after allegedly attempting to flee from troopers and crashing

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in critical condition after crashing the vehicle he was operating while fleeing from state troopers, according to law enforcement.

Troopers said at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2003 Ford Explorer for a traffic violation on Tom Waller Road.

The driver stopped and advised that he had an active felony warrant with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office before attempting to flee, according to officials.

Authorities said he led the trooper on a short pursuit before leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to law enforcement.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

Man arrested for allegedly not completing contracting work
Mobile County contractor charged with taking money for jobs he never intended to finish
Man arrested for allegedly not completing contracting work
Man arrested for allegedly not completing contracting work
First home for young girls rescued from human trafficking opens in southern Alabama
Camille Place opens in Mobile
Camille Place
First home for young girls rescued from human trafficking opens in southern Alabama
Prosecutors ask judge to bar evidence about accused Mobile cop-killer’s federal acquittal