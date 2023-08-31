1 in critical condition after allegedly attempting to flee from troopers and crashing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in critical condition after crashing the vehicle he was operating while fleeing from state troopers, according to law enforcement.

Troopers said at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2003 Ford Explorer for a traffic violation on Tom Waller Road.

The driver stopped and advised that he had an active felony warrant with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office before attempting to flee, according to officials.

Authorities said he led the trooper on a short pursuit before leaving the roadway and crashing into a tree.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, according to law enforcement.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.