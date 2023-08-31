Advertise With Us
Hire One

Advance Mortgage & Investment Co., LLC opens new office

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Advance Mortgage & Investment Co., LLC joined us to talk about their newest office opening in Spanish Fort. Co-owner Joe Davis and The Mortgage Couple’s Trenity Stacey also talked about the current mortgage market and their staff of mortgage loan officers.

Advance Mortgage & Investment Co., LLC

30500 State Hwy. 181

Suite 460

Spanish Fort, AL 36527

877-621-3557

www.amic.co

careers@amic.co

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

iHeart Media’s weekend rundown (09/01/2023 - 09/04/2023)
iHeart Media’s weekend rundown (09/01/2023 - 09/04/2023)
Bacon wrapped jalapeno poppers
Football Treats: Jalapeño Poppers
Labor Day Showdown Gulf Coast Motor Show
The Gulf Coast Motor Show “Labor Day Showdown”
Honey B Speech Therapy
Honey B Speech Therapy on Studio10