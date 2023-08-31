Alabama’s Most Hospitable host on Airbnb located in Fairhope

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Airbnb Hosts make it possible for people to travel to nearly every country in the world, many times to places that wouldn’t otherwise be accessible if it weren’t for that Host putting their space on Airbnb.

Host hospitality can take many forms – a spotless listing, a quick response to a guest’s need, a seamless and straightforward check-in process that makes kicking off a vacation easy, and going above and beyond to prioritize health and safety. With those qualities in mind, Airbnb set out to identify pinnacle Hosts when it comes to hospitality in each of the 50 US states.

We were able to speak with Alabama’s Most Hospitable host - and she’s located right here on the Gulf Coast. Rachel Clarke, who rents out her guest cottage in Fairhope, spoke with us on Studio10 about her space, and also what it’s like renting out her space on Airbnb.

