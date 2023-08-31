Baldwin authorities arrest woman sought after her mother’s homicide

BREAKING UPDATE: Katie Smith has been found and arrested on the following charges: criminal trespass in the first degree, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, attempting to elude and abuse of a corpse.

Investigators with the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit had been determined that Katie Smith was a person of interest in the investigation into the homicide of her mother, Shirley Smith, a victim of multiple stabbing wounds whose body was found Wednesday inside a motel in Foley.

Early Friday morning, patrol deputies observed Katie Smith leaving the office at the Town and Country Hotel, according to officials. Baldwin County deputies and patrol officers with the Foley Police Department attempted to contact and detain her, but she ran into the woods, they said. After a short time, she was apprehended and taken into custody.

This is a developing story.

EARLIER REPORT:

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (MCU) is asking for help finding a person of interest related to a homicide in Foley. The body of 69-year-old Shirley Smith was discovered Wednesday, August 30, 2023 inside a motel room. Now, investigators want to talk with the victim’s daughter, but she’s been missing since investigators said she walked away from the scene before police arrived.

Three pictures of 36-year-old Katie Lee Smith were shared by MCU in hopes someone knows where she is and can lead them to her.

“Really, out of everything in this case that we could talk about, that’s the most important thing,” said MCU Commander, Captain Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “Katie’s our missing link. We don’t know exactly what her role is here and so we’d like to be able to talk to her and figure those things out.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit aren’t yet calling Katie Smith a suspect, but said the circumstances look suspicious. Deputies said the two lived together at Town and Country Hotel for about a year and that Katie abruptly stopped going to her job this week. They said she’s been standoffish with neighbors and when she heard police were on the way to the hotel Wednesday, she took off on foot and hasn’t been seen since.

“We have some good evidence. We know that Ms. Smith has the information that we need, whether that be she was involved or someone else, I believe that she was there,” Reid said.

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee Smith. Law enforcement officials are seeking her in connection with the investigation of the stabbing death of her mother, Shirley Smith, according to officials. The Major Crimes Unit distributed these three photos of Katie Smith. (Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit)

Investigators said it was a granddaughter who discovered her body inside the room and called police. More than two-dozen witnesses have been interviewed and crime scene investigators worked through the night gathering evidence, including what investigators believe to be the murder weapon. While they continue to work the case, those who knew and lived near Shirley Smith are still trying to process what’s happened.

“Very, very much of a shock and sad. Very sad,” said a friend named Bill from Gulf Shores Methodist Church.

“It was very devastating. It was,” said neighbor, Rebecca Kleczka. “She was too sweet for anything like that to happen. She was a very nice lady.”

Investigators said the picture captured from a store security camera was taken not long before the discovery of the body and they believe Smith to be wearing the same clothes when she walked away from the scene Wednesday.

If you know where Katie Smith is, call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office or Foley Police.

