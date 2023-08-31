Advertise With Us
Baldwin County authorities seek woman for questioning in homicide case

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s help locating a woman wanted for questioning in regard to a homicide that happened Wednesday at the Town and County Motel.

Authorities are looking for 36-year-old Katie Lee Smith and believe she has information vital to the investigation.

According to Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit, the Foley Police Department responded to the motel at 1401 N. McKenzie St. for a death investigation. They found a woman dead from multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said the victim, 69-year-old Shirley Smith, lived in a unit at the motel with her daughter, Katie Lee Smith. Investigators said the daughter was seen at the unit Wednesday but left before officers arrived.

Katie Lee Smith is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. She left the scene on foot and was last seen wearing a gray tank top.

Authorities said an autopsy has been scheduled and her exact cause of death will be determined after the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences conducts an independent inquiry.

Anyone with information about Katie Lee Smith is asked to contact the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit at 251-937-0202 or the Foley Police Department at 251-943-4431.

The Major Crimes Unit of Baldwin County is asking for the public's help locating Katie Lee Smith. Law enforcement officials are seeking her in connection with the investigation of the stabbing death of her mother, Shirley Smith, according to officials. The Major Crimes Unit distributed these three photos of Katie Smith.(Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit)

