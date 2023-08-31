Advertise With Us
Hire One

Engineers build smoke-sniffing drones to help fight California fires

Smoke-sniffing drones may be the future of California wildland firefighting. (KMAX, KOVR, UC DAVIS, CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - Smoke-sniffing drones could be the future of fighting wildfires in California.

When a wildfire breaks out, early detection is key in stopping it from spreading.

“Once it grows, it’s out of control, it’s very difficult,” said Prabhesh Ragbir, a UC Davis Ph.D. student.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s goal is to get on the scene quickly and contain 95% of all fires to just 10 acres or less.

Now drones may be the latest technology that helps detect wildland blazes as soon as they break out.

“We’re going to have a swarm of them,” said Professor Zhaodan Kong, with the UC Davis Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department.

A team of mechanical aerospace engineers at UC Davis is building the drones.

“The official name is an octocopter,” Ragbir said.

The “octocopters” are equipped with detectors that can sniff out smoke.

“We have sensors for particulate matter, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide,” Ragbir said.

The engineers said it works much like a search dog’s nose.

“You track the scents, and you figure out the location of the wildfire,” Kong said.

The on-board air samplers are so sensitive, they can detect smoke before it becomes visible to cameras or the human eye.

“Even down to the nanomoles, very small amounts,” Ragbir said.

The drone can then follow the trail to pinpoint the precise origin of the fire and quickly alert firefighters.

“Our hope is, basically, we can catch or detect the wildfire as early as possible, and that means that the damage caused by fire will be minimized,” Kong said.

With the potential to protect millions of dollars worth of property, the drones are pretty economical.

“The whole thing is about $2,000,” Kong said.

The engineers have been working with Cal Fire, experimenting with the drones on several prescribed burns and so far, they’ve seen success.

“You need to show them that it works, and then you can gradually incorporate this into their workflow,” Kong said.

The drones currently have limited flight time, so they would only be launched during times of high fire danger.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

President Joe Biden, center, delivers remarks on recovery efforts for the Maui wildfires and...
White House asks Congress to pass short-term funding to keep government operating, official tells AP
File - Shoppers cast long shadows as they head to their vehicles outside a Costco warehouse on...
Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows a modest rise in latest sign of slowing price increases
Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday,...
At least 73 are dead, many of them homeless, as fire rips through a rundown building in South Africa
FILE - The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill.,...
Kia recalls cars to fix trunk latch that won’t open from the inside and could trap people