Advertise With Us
Hire One

Eye drop recall expands over contamination concerns

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious...
According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A brand of eye drops is expanding its recall due to contamination concerns following analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bacteria and fungus were found in Dr. Berne’s Whole Health Products.

The recall is for the 5% and 15% eye drop solutions, mist 15% solution and organic castor oil eye drops.

According to the FDA, you should stop using these products because they could cause a serious and life-threatening vision infection.

If you have experienced any problems, call your doctor.

Only two cases of adverse effects have been reported so far.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
A surprise was waiting for early bird customers and staff at a Dollar General store in...
Alligator found outside of Dollar General store before opening hours
Gun with Police Lights
Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County

Latest News

Hills at Greenbriar
6-month-old boy dead, 2 others injured in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.
GRAPHIC: Video shows inmate’s escape after killing deputy
Medics carry out some passengers after a Delta flight experienced "severe turbulence" before...
RAW: After turbulence, some passengers carried off in stretchers
The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.
Security guard, customer die after exchanging gunfire at Indianapolis home improvement store
Millions of escaped bees cause a sticky situation in Canada. (Source: CBC)
RAW: Bees rounded up after falling off truck