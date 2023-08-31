First home for young girls rescued from human trafficking opens in southern Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A safe home rescuing girls from human trafficking is now open.

Camille Place is the first rehabilitation home of its kind in the state of Alabama.

Eight years ago, Chriz Ziebach felt a tug on her heart to build a home for girls rescued from human trafficking.

In 2020, Ziebach hit the ground running.

“Human trafficking victims are over and over tortured up to 20 times a day, they’re beaten, they’re drugged, they’re malnourished. And I knew that I had to step up and make a difference.”

“We get the call that there was a 10-year-old child near us on the interstate who was rescued and needed placement. I just said ‘okay God, now. We have to do this now.’ And I felt the passion to get up and get going,” she added.

“I heard that there were two homes for women rescued- but there was nothing for young girls. There was a high need for a home for minors,” said Ziebach.

The refuge, Camille Place, is named after a local woman whose life was cut short.

“Camille had been in a car wreck and went home to be the with Lord. Her passion was to work with girls who had been rescued from human trafficking,” explained Ziebach.

Ziebach’s mission caught the attention of Men and Women of Action in northern Alabama. A man from the organization formed a team.

“He brought an electrician from Mobile, he brought a plumber from Texas, and he bought a group of 40 men to start with the construction. He brought carpenters,” said Ziebach.

From there, the house went up, beam-by-beam. Overtime, it was furnished by donors and finished by volunteers.

“We’ve built a 2.5-million-dollar facility. About 600 thousand of that has been from cash donations. The rest has been free labor and free materials and we are debt-free so we are grateful,” said Ziebach.

Ziebach’s dream is now a reality.

“It’s a feeling too difficult to describe,” said Ziebach. “I can say after 8 years of struggling to get this built, pioneering something new, has been hard but I know now that it’s worth it for the one,” said Ziebach.

Their first resident just moved in.

“I can say that she is a pure joy- that when she first came to us and now, it’s a night and day difference. We’re excited to see her now eating and going back for seconds and involved in physical fitness and doing Bible study with us,” said Ziebach.

A bubble-gum-pin door welcomes young ladies ages 6 to 19 when they arrive.

“I was adamant about having a pink front door because I want these girls who have not had a chance of childhood to walk into this home and feel like they were walking in to a life-sized doll house,” she said,

This is just the start of Ziebach’s journey to serve girls rescued from the horrors of trafficking and sexual exploitation.

“We want them to be able to step into freedom not just for themselves but we want to make it a generational impact.” said Ziebach.

Camille Place can house up to 16 girls. The home has group and staff meeting rooms, a kitchen and dining area and even a courtyard.

Click here to make a donation or volunteer with Camille Palace.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.