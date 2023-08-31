Advertise With Us
Former Crenshaw Christian Academy teacher accused of sex with students

Chrystal Kari Marie Frost is charged with multiple counts of teacher sex charges involving students.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A now-former teacher at Crenshaw Christian Academy has been arrested on allegations of having sex and other inappropriate contact with students.

Luverne police confirmed the arrest of Chrystal Kari Marie Frost, 35. She faces charges of electronic solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, school employee engaging in a sex act with a student, and school employee distributing obscene materials to a student.

According to court documents, Frost is accused of sending explicit photos and having sex with two students, both of whom are younger than 19.

Frost resigned when confronted about the allegations, the warrant states.

The investigation began when the school reported these incidents to police.

Her bail has not been set.

