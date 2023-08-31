Advertise With Us
GOMESA funds to help build boat ramp near Shipyard Road

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile City Council recently approved the purchase of six acres on Shipyard Road that will help expand access to Halls Mill Creek and Dog River.

The property will be the home of a new boat launch for the area.

It’s all in part to a $2.5 million allocation from Gov. Kay Ivey using funding from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Securities Act (GOMESA). The GOMESA funds will be used to finalize the purchase of the property, design and build the boat launch and make some additional improvements to the infrastructure and amenities on the site.

