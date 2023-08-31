Google’s New Watermark, AI-generated Images

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Think you could spot an AI-generated picture? Phony photos aren’t exactly a new phenomenon. Pictures have been fabricated and manipulated for almost as long as photography has existed.

As deepfake and edited images and videos become increasingly realistic, tech companies are scrambling to find a reliable way to identify and flag manipulated content. In recent months, an AI-generated image of Pope Francis in a puffer jacket went viral and AI-generated images of former President Donald Trump getting arrested were widely shared before he was indicted.

In an effort to help prevent the spread of misinformation, Google on Tuesday unveiled an invisible, permanent watermark on images that will identify them as computer-generated. The technology, called SynthID, is Google’s latest text-to-image generators.

Google wrote in a blog post that the technology isn’t perfect, but it’s “accurate against many common image manipulations.”

In other words - it’s still unclear whether the watermarks will be able to fully address the problem. You can however, train your eyes. When it comes to identifying AI-generated images, pay attention to the background, which can be a little blurred or even deformed. Some AI images can look a little cartoonish, with overly smooth textures or details that just don’t fit.

When in doubt don’t be afraid to do a little digging and research cross-reference what you’re seeing.

The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), an Adobe-backed consortium, has been the leader in digital watermark efforts, while Google has largely taken its own approach.

In May, Google announced a tool called About this image, offering users the ability to see when images found on its site were originally indexed by Google, where images might have first appeared and where else they can be found online.

The tech company also announced that every AI-generated image created by Google will carry a markup in the original file to “give context” if the image is found on another website or platform.

But as AI technology develops faster than humans can keep up, it’s unclear whether these technical solutions will be able to fully address the problem. OpenAI, the company behind Dall-E and ChatGPT, admitted earlier this year that its own effort to help detect AI-generated writing, rather than images, is “imperfect,” and warned it should be “taken with a grain of salt.”

