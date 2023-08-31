Advertise With Us
The Gulf Coast Motor Show “Labor Day Showdown”

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Motor Show “Labor Day Showdown” is September 2-3, 2023 at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, Al 36608. It is a car, bike and truck show with a lot of fun events with a benefit fundraiser.

Time: Saturday, September 2, 11:00 am -6:00pm and Sunday, September 3, 9:00 am-5:00pm.

Admission: 1 day- $15.00 and 2-admission is $20.00. Children under 10 get in free.

Registration for car, bikes and trucks are still available and can register at the show.

The Gulf Coast Motor “Labor Day Showdown” is located at 5751 Hwy 45, Eight Mile, Al. Contact information: Archie Wright 251-591-2037 and Latashia Wright 610-5395

