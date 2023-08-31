Honey B Speech Therapy on Studio10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Honey B Speech Therapy is a pediatric speech and language therapy clinic specializing in play-based therapy to promote functional communication skills. They offer free consultations to see if services are needed.

Located 712 Oak Circle Drive West ( West Mobile) and also in Semmes, AL.

They accept private pay and BCBS insurance plans. They will travel to private schools for services within the Mobile area. They do require a physicians referral for services which can be faxed to 251-454-2527.

beka@honeybspeech.com

www.honeybspeech.com

