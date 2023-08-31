iHeart Media’s weekend rundown (09/01/2023 - 09/04/2023)

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our friends at iHeart Media joined us once again on Studio10 with a look at the weekend rundown.

76th Annual LABOR DAY PARADE- Mon 10am, Downtown Mobile

Sponsored by AFL-CIO Southwest Alabama Labor Council, to celebrate America’s labor force and their pivotal role in shaping our society. For over 45 years, local paper mill Kimberly Clark has generously donated locally produced, union made paper products for throws, adding an extra touch of joy to this festive occasion. (Yes, you can actually catch toilet paper at this parade!)

LIGHT UP LABOR DAY- Sun 6pm-9pm, The Wharf, Orange Beach

Come out for a celebration full of color with DJ Matt. There will be tunes, games + FIREWORKS! Then, stick around for the SPECTRA Laser Light Experience show to follow.

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS with special guests THE CASTELLOWS and MUSCADINE BLOODLINE - Sat 7pm, Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach

CINEMAS IN THE SAND: THE GREATEST SHOWMAN - Fri 6:45pm, Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach

The Santa Rosa Island Authority (SRIA) invites families and friends, young and old, to unpack their beach chairs and blankets, dig their toes in the sand, and spend a Friday evening cozied up on Pensacola Beach while enjoying a FREE classic family film.

FAIRHOPE FIRST FRIDAY ART WALK- Fri 6pm-8pm, various venues, downtown Fairhope

The event is free and open to the public. Shops and art galleries are open between 6pm and 8pm. Stroll the streets of downtown Fairhope and enjoy special activities and live music. Check out the new exhibit at the Eastern Shore Art Center, Eastern Shore Camera Club 13th Annual Photography Exhibit.

